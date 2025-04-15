MCD inspects bamboo saplings at Bhalswa landfill, water tankers and gardeners deployed for upkeep

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Tuesday conducted an inspection of bamboo saplings planted at the Bhalswa landfill site and said it has deployed three water tankers, water guns and a team of gardeners at the place for its upkeep.

During the inspection, officials reported that over 90 per cent of the bamboo saplings have shown healthy growth with new leaves, a statement said.

Officials added that while a few saplings appeared dried, they are expected to sprout new foliage soon. The majority of the saplings remain healthy and are under continuous monitoring.

The MCD dismissed reports that suggested that the bamboo saplings were in poor health.

Earlier in March, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had launched a bamboo plantation drive at the Bhalswa landfill site and assured residents that the area would soon be transformed into a green space.