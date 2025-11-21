MCD intensifies night sanitation drive, takes up 315 km of major roads for cleaning

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has intensified sanitation efforts across the city with large-scale night cleaning and mechanised sweeping operations in all 12 zones, officials said on Friday.

As part of the renewed efforts, night cleaning has begun at all 437 identified secondary collection points, including 'dhalaos' (garbage collection sites) and Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS), they added.

The civic body is also undertaking mechanised sweeping along major trunk routes, including stretches of the Inner Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and peripheral roads, according to a statement.

A total of 29 major roads covering 315 km have been taken up for extensive mechanised sweeping, the MCD said.

Additionally, 312 markets across Delhi are being cleaned twice a day — morning and evening — for the past six months under an ongoing programme, it said.

Additionally, to enhance transparency and accountability, the civic body has mandated submission of photographs prior and post cleaning at all sites.

Detailed mapping of manpower, machinery and ward-level deployment is also being undertaken to enable closer oversight by senior officials and public representatives.

The MCD said daytime cleaning operations have been expanded to two shifts, allowing for better resource utilisation and more consistent maintenance of cleanliness across public spaces.