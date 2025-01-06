MCD introduces QR code-based app to curb overcharging at parking sites

New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) To prevent overcharging at parking sites and enhance transparency, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched a QR code-based mobile application named 'MCD Parking,' the civic body announced on Monday.

"The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been receiving frequent complaints about overcharging by parking contractors at authorised parking sites. To address this issue and ensure transparency, the MCD has introduced a QR code-based mobile application named 'MCD Parking' across all parking sites under the jurisdiction of the R.P. Cell, MCD," an official statement said.

As part of the initiative, QR codes have been installed at all authorised parking locations. The commuters can scan these codes to instantly check the exact parking fee applicable for their vehicle.

The app will provide real-time fee information, eliminating any possibility of overcharging.

The MCD stated that the QR codes would be prominently displayed at all parking sites, ensuring accessibility for all commuters. Additionally, the app will be updated periodically to introduce new features and further enhance user experience.

This move aims to streamline parking operations, improve convenience for the residents and curb malpractices in the system, the statement said. PTI SJJ AS AS