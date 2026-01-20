MCD invites bids for beautification of key Central Delhi landmarks

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The MCD has floated tenders to undertake a new round of beautification works across some of central Delhi's most prominent public spaces, ranging from the Lotus Temple and Humayun's Tomb to busy flyovers and tourist-heavy precincts in the area.

According to tender documents, the civic body has invited online bids for six horticulture projects in Central Delhi to enhance green cover through potted plants, planters and landscaped belts at key locations.

The total estimated cost of the works is around Rs 55.88 lakh, with bids valid for 150 days. Each beautification project is expected to be completed within seven to 10 days.

Officials said that among the major sites slated for a facelift are the Lodhi Road flyovers, where three traffic islands, parking planters and potted plants near the Lodhi Hotel will be spruced up at an estimated cost of Rs 12.56 lakh.

South Extension market, including areas around the metro station entry and exit gates, will get new plants and green belts at a cost of about Rs 3.73 lakh.

Ambedkar Stadium is also on the list, with nearly Rs 9.75 lakh earmarked for planters and green belts in and around the complex.

Pots and planters will be placed along Bhairav Marg near Bharat Mandapam and the National Science Museum at a cost of Rs 11.16 lakh, around the Lotus Temple in Kalkaji for Rs 7.16 lakh, and along the stretch from Subz Burj Circle to the surroundings of Humayun’s Tomb for Rs 11.53 lakh.

The documents state that the tenders are open to experienced contractors through a single-stage, two-bid system comprising technical and financial bids.

The corporation has said that bidders must physically submit samples of pots, plants and terracotta paint at the horticulture department's central store in Jangpura before the opening of technical bids, adding that sub-standard samples will lead to immediate rejection.

Bids were opened on January 20, and the last date for submission is January 23. Only firms with proven experience in similar horticulture works and a clean record with government agencies are eligible to apply. After the technical bids are cleared, the lowest financial bidder will be awarded the contract and will be required to deposit a five per cent performance security within three days, the corporation said. PTI VBH HIG