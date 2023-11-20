MCD issues 439 challans in over 2 weeks for burning waste in open

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has issued over 430 challans to violators for burning waste and other materials in the open from November 2-18, in a bid to curb air pollution in the national capital, officials said on Sunday.

A total of 1,009 challans (penalties) have been issued for violations related to construction and demolition waste sites in the same period, amounting to fine collection of Rs 2.03 crore, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said.

The civic authorities have issued 439 penalties against people resorting to burning waste and other material in the open, it said.

Besides, 1,040 'tandoors' have either been removed or broken as part of pollution control measures, the MCD added. PTI KND RPA