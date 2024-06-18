MCD junior engineer, ‘beldar’ held in bribery case

New Delhi, June 18 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Tuesday nabbed a junior engineer and a ‘beldar’ of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for their alleged involvement in a bribery case, an official said.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police (ACB) Madhur Verma, acting upon a complaint filed by a resident, a team conducted a raid in Bhajanpura at 2 pm and caught Beldar Sudarshan alias Rajbir, posted with Shahdara (North) Zone, MCD, red handed while taking bribe of Rs 15,000.

During the preliminary examination, Sudarshan stated that he demanded the bribe from the complainant on the instance of junior engineer Gaurav Garg posted in the same branch, the official said.

Subsequently, the team conducted another raid at Garg's office and recovered Rs 50,000 cash, about which he could not give any satisfactory clarification.

Verma said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered and both the accused were arrested in this case. PTI ALK NB