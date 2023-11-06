MCD junior engineer demands bribe from builder, associate held while collecting money

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) on Monday arrested a close associate of a junior engineer of the city's civic body who had demanded a bribe from a builder for constructing a building in Shahdara, an official said.

ACB head Madhur Verma said the builder had complained to them that Junior Engineer Rajesh Meena had demanded Rs 15,000 for each floor of the four-storey building he was constructing.

Meena had visited the construction site with his associate Mahesh. Since just two floors of the building were built, the junior engineer initially demanded Rs 30,000 from the builder but later he asked for Rs 10,000 more, Verma said.

Upon receiving the complaint, a trap was laid and the junior engineer was called to collect the bribe money. However Mahesh reached there to collect the money and he was arrested, the ACB head said.

A case has been registered in the matter and an investigation was underway, he added. PTI BM BM NSD NSD