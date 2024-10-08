MCD launches C&D waste removal drive in Delhi to tackle winter pollution

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Tuesday said the MCD has started a special drive under which junior engineers and sanitary staff will update daily reports on the removal of construction and demolition (C&D) waste in their respective wards to check winter pollution.

Deputy and assistant commissioners will also conduct daily inspections in their zones, Oberoi said at a press conference here.

Pollution is an issue in the national capital every year and C&D waste is a major contributor, the mayor said.

The Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) come up with important steps every year to bring down the pollution level in the city. Last year, the MCD had created designated C&D waste disposal sites. The MCD's biggest responsibility is to improve the garbage management system, she said.

A meeting was held a few days back and it was decided that a special drive will be launched to ensure that deputy and assistant commissioners conduct daily inspections in Delhi's 12 zones, Oberoi said.

There are 250 wards. Junior engineers, maintenance, and sanitary staff will update daily reports on the removal of C&D waste in their respective wards, she said PTI NIT DIV DIV