MCD launches final phase of biomining at Bhalswa landfill, targets completion by 2026

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has launched the third and final phase of its integrated biomining project at the Bhalswa landfill, aiming to process and remove 40 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste by December 2026.

The landfill, one of Delhi’s largest waste sites, has accumulated massive amounts of unmanaged garbage over the decades. With the final phase now underway, the MCD is taking a major step forward in reclaiming the land and mitigating health risks to nearby communities, an official told PTI.

In a bid to expedite the process, the MCD has invited online bids from qualified agencies for the “Reclamation of land through disposal of legacy waste by Bio-remediation and Bio-mining.” The civic body aims to achieve a daily processing target of 17,000 metric tonnes of waste, with selected agencies required to submit a detailed quarterly progress plan to ensure timely execution.

As part of the tender process, the MCD has released a Request for Proposal (RFP), adopting a double-bid system comprising both Technical and Financial Bids. The civic body has opened the opportunity to both registered and unregistered firms with a strong track record in handling large-scale environmental projects.

The RFP, which was published last week, includes a non-refundable tender fee of Rs 5,900. An Earnest Money Deposit (EMD) of Rs 1.67 crore is also mandated — part of which must be paid online, with the rest to be furnished via a bank guarantee.

The last date for submitting financial bids is October 24, 2025.