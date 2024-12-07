MCD launches Heritage Walk for people to explore city's history, culture

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched on Saturday a Heritage Walk programme for people to explore and connect with the national capital's historical landmarks and cultural heritage.

In a statement on Saturday, the civic body said the initiative aims to provide an engaging experience of the city's rich culture and heritage while promoting awareness about its architectural and historical significance.

The inaugural walk -- Safarnama Minar-e-Zarreen -- was held on Saturday at Feroz Shah Kotla around 8:30 am. Feroz Shah Kotla is an iconic site dating back to 1354 AD, built under the Tughlaq dynasty.

The Heritage Walk will take place on the first and third Saturdays of each month, starting at either 8 am to 11:30 am. People can participate without prior registration, making it accessible to all history and culture enthusiasts, the MCD said.

During the walk, the participants, accompanied by expert guides, will learn about the historical relevance of iconic sites.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar emphasised the importance of such programmes in fostering a deeper connection between people and their city.

"Through the Heritage Walk programme, we aim to bring history alive and encourage people to appreciate the history and cultural fabric of Delhi.

"As a participant in today’s walk, I gained detailed insights about the history of the citadel city. The walk dovetailed anecdotes, funny tidbits from history and the proud feeling of the glorious heritage we inherit. It was overwhelming to stand near Aśoka’s pillar and learn his message of Dhamma, respect to all and piety which is still relevant in today’s society," he said. PTI NIT HIG NSD NSD