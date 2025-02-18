MCD launches night sweeping drive in over 300 markets to boost cleanliness

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) In a bid to improve cleanliness across the city, MCD Mayor Mahesh Kumar Khichi on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners of all 12 zones to implement a night sweeping initiative in over 300 identified markets.

Khichi, after a press conference, told PTI that a nodal officer will be appointed for each market to oversee the operations, with senior officials conducting surprise inspections to ensure effective execution.

He said that in a meeting with zonal Deputy Commissioners on Tuesday, he directed them to implement daily night cleaning in all 12 zones, similar to the model followed in Chandni Chowk. A total of 312 markets have been identified for night sweeping.

Earlier, the MCD also released a statement, saying that Commissioner Ashwani Kumar had instructed that each zone must have at least an Executive Engineer (EE) from the engineering wing and an Administrative Officer (AO) from the administration side to supervise the process.

Additionally, market associations will be involved to foster community participation in maintaining cleanliness.

Strict action will be taken against littering, with penalties imposed on violators to discourage public nuisance, the MCD said in the statement released on February 16.