MCD launches online amendment facility for modifying health trade licenses

New Delhi, Mar11 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday introduced an online facility for Health Trade License Certificate holder enabling them to modify their licenses.

According to a notice, the amendment software has been integrated into the MHA Unified Portal for eating, lodging and boarding establishments, including guest houses.

Additionally, the MCD Health Trade License Portal now allows amendments for "Other Trades".

The notice stated that the facility, which went live on Tuesday, aims to streamline the process for health traders under MCD’s jurisdiction, reducing the need for physical visits.

Traders seeking modifications to their license details can now access the service online through the Unified MHA Portal or the MCD Health Trade License Portal.