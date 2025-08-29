MCD launches portal for live tracking of road sweeping machines

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday launched a live tracking portal that will allow citizens to monitor the movement and routes of Mechanical Road Sweeping Machines (MRSMs) across the city in real time.

Officials said the initiative aims to enhance transparency, ensure accountability, and encourage public participation in civic services.

The MRSMs operate daily between 10 pm and 6 am, except on Sundays and gazetted holidays.

With the launch of the portal, citizens can now see when and where these machines are deployed. Currently, the MCD operates 52 MRSMs, which together clean about 1,600 kilometres of road lanes wider than 60 feet each day, helping curb dust pollution.

Mayor Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh said the civic body has been pushing for the use of IT tools for efficient management of services.

MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar said that the portal marks “a step forward in leveraging technology for better civic management” and will help build trust between the civic body and citizens.

He also added that the MCD reiterated its commitment to improving civic services, strengthening cleanliness measures, and creating a healthier environment for Delhi residents.