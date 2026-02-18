MCD launches 'Zero Waste' guidelines for colonies, institutions

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) The South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi launched a standard operating procedure (SOP) for 'Zero Waste' colonies and institutions during a workshop held here on Wednesday, officials said.

The event, titled "From Segregation to Zero Waste: Action Workshop", was organised by the civic body at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi in collaboration with the institute.

The workshop brought together experts from various organisations to discuss strengthening solid waste management and promoting sustainable practices across the city.

According to the officials, the SOP provides structured guidelines for the segregation, collection, processing and monitoring of solid waste.

MCD Deputy Commissioner (South Zone) Dilkhush Meena, senior IIT officials, scientists, senior MCD officers, representatives of resident welfare associations (RWAs) and students attended the workshop.

In the inaugural address, Meena emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among institutions, RWAs and citizens for effective implementation of the SOP. "Waste processing at the individual and community levels is important," Meena said.

During the programme, IIT Delhi was awarded the 'Zero Waste Institution Certification' in recognition of its waste management practices.