MCD likely to conduct anti-encroachment drive in Bhalswa Dairy colony on Aug 12

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) The MCD is likely to conduct a demolition drive in northwest Delhi's Bhalswa Dairy colony on August 12 to clear illegal encroachments in the area, a senior official said on Thursday.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has identified 800 illegal structures in the area and plans to relocate more than 400 dairies, which are believed to house hundreds of animals, to Ghogha dairy on the outskirts of Delhi.

In a public notice on Tuesday, the civic body gave a three-day ultimatum to defaulters to vacate the encroached premises. It said enforcement action will be taken against all illegal and unauthorised constructions after the expiry of the deadline and a demolition drive will be carried out.

However, the MCD has served notices to only 100 dwellers so far, according to the official.

According to MCD land use rules, a dairy plot can only be used for running cattle sheds and cannot be converted into a dwelling unit.

"There are about 980 buildings in the area (Bhalswa Dairy) and most of them have two to three floors. Of these, 800 buildings have been identified for illegal encroachments and misusing land allotted for dairy farming," the official told PTI.

"It will not be an easy task to demolish them. So far, we have served notices to around 100 building owners and by the evening, we will be sending them to 200 more people. We will we be able to start the demolition action only after all of them have been served notices," he said.

"We expect to start the demolition drive on Monday," he added.

Asked if there are any schools or public or religious buildings among those that will face action, the official said, "Any building violating norms will face demolition." He said the civic body has requested for adequate police deployment to ensure that law and order is maintained during the anti-encroachment drive.

The MCD action comes after the Delhi High Court directed the agency to carry out a survey of the Bhalswa Dairy colony to identify misuse of dairy plots that have been converted into dwelling units and shops and are being misused for industrial purposes.

"In compliance of the order dated 08.05.2024 passed by the High Court of Delhi... a survey of Bhalswa Dairy Colony was undertaken by the department wherein it was found that the occupiers of the dairy plots had carried out construction unauthorisedly and illegally changing its use to residential, commercial shops, factory/industry, godown etc. which is against the terms and conditions of allotment for operating the dairy plot in the form of dairy farming units," the civic body had said in its public notice.

"The dairy plot allottees in all dairy colonies have illegally converted... these dairy plots into commercial and residential... (properties). The said change in land use is without any sanction of law. The construction of the superstructure on these dairy plots is also without any sanction of law...

"The MCD and DUSTB are directed to ensure that unauthorised constructions in all dairy colonies are removed and the character of the plot is reverted to its original condition," it said.

The MCD further said that the expenditure incurred on vacation and demolition of illegal constructions on dairy plots will be recovered from the occupants of these plots.