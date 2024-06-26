MCD's formula to curb pollution: Hike parking fees by four times

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is likely to table a proposal for increasing the parking fees by four times when the pollution levels cross stage-II of GRAP in the city.

Another proposal for extending the agreement of automated toll collecting system at 13 major road entry points connecting to Delhi is also likely to be tabled in the MCD House for administrative approval.

The MCD House meeting is slated for June 27 at the corporation's headquarters.

According to the agenda of the meeting, enhancement of parking fees by four times is proposed under stage-II of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi and its adjoining areas.

It aims to control the pollution levels in the city caused by the movement of vehicles.

The civic body has also listed as urgent business the extension of the contract of its RFID based electronic toll collection system at 13 major entry points covering 65 toll lanes to the national capital.

These major toll plazas include Kundli, Rajokri, Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kalindi Kunj, Kapashera, DND Toll Bridge, Badarpur-Faridabad (Main), Badarpur- Faridabad, Shahdara (Main), Shahdara (Flyover), Gazipur (Main) and Gazipur (old).

"The RFID system is installed at 13 locations at a total cost of Rs 80.95 crore plus GST 18 per cent including 5 years of O&M under the monitoring/direction of EPCA/CAQM through the contractor-- Tecsidel India Pvt. Ltd and GHV (India) Pvt. Ltd. (JV)," the agenda read.

The existing contract is slated to expire on November 25, 2024. The civic body has proposed to extend the agreement with the existing contractors for a period of two years till 2026.