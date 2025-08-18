MCD may phase out surface parking in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is planning to phase out surface parking in the national capital and will soon approach the Delhi government, officials said on Monday.

Surface parking — open, ground-level parking areas without barriers — has become a major cause of congestion and mismanagement in several parts of the city, according to officials.

At present, Delhi has more than 300 such sites, most of them managed by private contractors.

"In surface parking, vehicles are often parked haphazardly since there is no clear demarcation or proper entry-exit points. Contractors sometimes extend parking beyond the designated area and charge extra money," an official told PTI.

The person explained that unlike multi-level or authorised 'barrier' parking facilities — enclosed or barricaded areas with regulated entry and exit — surface parking sites are open and unmonitored.

On busy roads, barricades cannot be installed, making such spaces prone to misuse and complaints.

The official also pointed out that while more than 300 surface parking sites are authorised, the rest of the city witnesses free and unregulated parking - outside residential complexes, commercial buildings and in markets.

"Since contractors manage these 300 sites, all complaints and allegations come to the MCD, even though we do not directly run them. These sites are not helping us in any way," the official said.

"For the time being, we are suggesting phasing out these parking sites completely and making parking free for people. We had earlier also given this suggestion to the Delhi government and are once again planning to write to it on the matter," the person added.

Another official pointed out two major problems that may arise if surface parking is removed — revenue loss and chaos.

The person said that whenever a buyer purchases a new vehicle, they pay a one-time parking fee at the time of registration. The fee varies depending on the cost of the vehicle and is meant to cover the use of surface parking facilities.

"For revenue management, we are proposing to double this one-time parking fee at the time of registration and eventually abolish surface parking charges altogether. The idea is that people should not be asked to pay again and again for unregulated parking on the ground. Instead, parking should be confined to designated, authorised facilities," the official said.

On the second issue, the person said that in markets like Kamla Nagar, surface parking was removed and people now manage parking on their own.

"We do not get complaints there, since we are not charging anything. But when private contractors are involved, issues of overcharging and encroachment arise," the official added.

At present, the MCD's surface parking rate is Rs 20 per hour for cars and Rs 10 per hour for two-wheelers.

The MCD has previously written to the Delhi government on the issue and is now preparing to send a fresh proposal recommending that surface parking be phased out completely.

On the capital's parking crisis, another top civic body official said, "Whatever arrangements we have are just a drop in the ocean, given the high number of vehicles in Delhi. The city already has more vehicles than Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai combined. With land availability being so limited, the best option is to shift towards public transport, cycling, or walking. Otherwise there will be no solution." PTI NSM VN VN