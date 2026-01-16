MCD mulls inter-departmental panel, Rs 200-crore allocation in bid to curb pollution

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Ahead of its budget, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will set up an inter-departmental group for better co-ordination in matters regarding rising pollution levels in the capital, officials said on Friday.

The committee, expected to be constituted in upcoming days, will include development, environment and municipal services (DEMS), engineering, horticulture and sanitation department officials, and will be backed by approximately Rs 200 crore allocation to reduce pollution in the city, officials privy to the matter said.

According to officials, the group will be headed by the additional commissioner and is expected to streamline planning and field operations, particularly in sanitation drives, park upkeep and engineering works.

"The restructured group is designed to bring together functions that have traditionally operated in isolation, to improve coordination on core civic tasks from street-level cleanliness and waste collection to park maintenance and infrastructure repairs," a senior official said.

For years, residents have flagged gaps in sanitation and horticulture services across city neighbourhoods, the officer said, adding that the group aims to work in unison to tackle pollution.

Speaking to PTI, Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma said the corporation is taking this new approach to effectively combat pollution in the capital.

"This new integrated group of departments will help us fight pollution, minimise fund wastage and improve administrative oversight, also reducing duplication of tasks across departments," she said.

"Our first priority is to reduce pollution in Delhi. Many councillors have also pointed to the need for more robust citizen engagement and accountability mechanisms so that funds actually translate into cleaner streets, brighter parks and better-maintained neighbourhoods, and this move is in that direction," she added.

Sharma further said there are no new tax proposals, and instead the focus will be on strengthening existing revenue streams and redistributing resources to ensure core services operate more effectively.

Officials said the initiative is in tune with MCD's overall budget for 2026-27, in which the civic body has proposed an outlay of approximately Rs 16,530.50 crore.

Sanitation has seen the single-largest allocation, receiving nearly Rs 4,795 crore, underlining the priority assigned to cleanliness and waste management in the city, they said. PTI VBH ARB ARB