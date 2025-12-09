MCD orders citywide inspection of hotels, restaurants after Goa nightclub fire

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday directed an inspection of all hotels, restaurants and bars across the city in the wake of the recent Goa nightclub fire tragedy.

Chairperson Satya Sharma, who presided over the meeting, said strict action would be taken against any establishment operating without valid licences or in violation of fire safety norms.

Sharma instructed officials to submit a detailed zone-wise and ward-wise list of all such establishments within five days, specifying their licence status, seating capacity permissions and compliance with mandatory safety guidelines.

She emphasised that no negligence on the part of officials or operators would be tolerated.

The Committee also passed a condolence resolution expressing grief over the fire tragedy at the nightclub Birch by Romeo in Goa that claimed 25 lives, including four tourists from Delhi.

During the meeting, councillors raised issues related to civic amenities, sanitation, staff shortages, maintenance of parks, stray animals and air pollution. Several proposals were approved unanimously, with Sharma saying the Corporation remained committed to delivering better civic services.