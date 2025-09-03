MCD orders insecticide spraying, awareness drives in flood-affected Yamuna areas

New Delhi, Sept 3 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday directed officials to intensify insecticide spraying in flood-affected areas and relief camps to prevent vector-borne diseases as the Yamuna water levels rose persistently, inundating its floodplains. The Standing Committee Chairperson Satya Sharma directed that chlorine bottles and ORS packets be distributed in relief camps to ensure safe drinking water and protection from waterborne diseases.

"Additional domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) will be deployed in relief camps to curb mosquito breeding and control diseases such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya," Sharma said.

A special team of DBC employees will also be constituted to ensure systematic and intensive spraying of insecticides in coordination with zonal officers so that no camp or locality is left unattended, she said in a statement.

The Yamuna river in Delhi crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.

As the water level rose, people living in low-lying areas were evacuated by district authorities, and the Old Railway Bridge was closed for traffic. "The reason for the rising water level is mostly due to the high volumes of water released from the Wazirabad and Hathnikund barrages every hour. The forecast indicates a further increase in the water level," an official from the Central Flood Control Room said.

The river received a discharge of 1.62 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage and 1.38 lakh cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage at 8 am.

Sharma emphasised that, in coordination with the Delhi government, all possible assistance will be extended in flood-affected areas. She also instructed officials to launch a large-scale awareness campaign through posters, stickers, banners and loudspeaker announcements to spread health messages.