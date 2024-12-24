MCD orders inspection of restaurants, clubs to prevent festival overcrowding

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The MCD on Tuesday ordered random inspections of restaurants, banquet halls, clubs and other establishments in Delhi in a bid to prevent any untoward incident due to overcrowding during Christmas and new year celebrations.

Advertisment

The civic body directed officials to ensure compliance with safety norms during the celebrations, citing concerns over overcrowding and the risks it posed during the festival season rush.

In a circular issued on Tuesday to district health officers, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) highlighted that traders often allowed more customers than permitted, encroached on public land and operated in unlicensed or temporary areas, particularly during the year-end festival season.

"It has been observed in the past that traders dealing with such trades allow the entry of an excess number of customers in their establishments than permitted number of seats. This is a serious violation and may lead to deterioration of food and beverage quality, any mishappening due to extra pressure on the existing infrastructure etc in the eating establishments," according to the circular.

Advertisment

The MCD also flagged concerns about businesses encroaching on public land, operating in unlicensed areas and illegally setting up temporary kitchens that "may put the health and life of customers and establishment staff at risk".

The MCD directed illegally to conduct inspections to check such violations and safeguard public health and safety. PTI SJJ SJJ SZM SZM