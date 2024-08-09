MCD orders merger of 60 schools, releases list of their new names

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the merger of 60 civic body schools and their re-naming thereafter with immediate effect, according to an official order released on Friday.

According to the order, all zonal deputy director education (DDE) and assistant director education (ADE) have been directed to submit a compliance report to the MCD's education department by August 20.

The officials have also been asked to submit a proposal transfer and adjustment of surplus and non-teaching staff to the civic body for approval from the competent authority.

"Commissioner, MCD vide his order dated 05.08.2024 has accorded administrative approval for merger of following schools... with the schools given against them...and re-naming of the schools after merger...," the order read.

It released a list of 30 schools across 12 zones of the MCD that will be merged with 30 other schools along with list of new names they will be recognised with.

"Zonal DDEs/ADEs are directed to merge the above-mentioned schools immediately and submit the proposal for transfer/adjustment of surplus teaching and non-teaching staff to the adminstration branch, HQ and class-IV branch, HQ respectively for approval of the competent authority. Zonal DDEs/ADEs are further requested to submit the compliance report to the undersigned by 20.08.2024," it added.

Among the schools that will be merged include Tughlakabad No.2 Boys-II school with Tughlakabad No.2 Boys I school, D-Block New Friends Colony Urdu co-ed school with D-Block New Friends Colony Hindu co-ed school and others. PTI SJJ AS AS