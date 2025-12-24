MCD orders removal of illegal structures at Ramleela Ground at HC direction

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has ordered the removal of illegal encroachments and a stop to unauthorised commercial activities at Ramleela Ground.

The order came after an inquiry found that the government land was being used for a large mosque-like structure not reflected in approved plans, and a banquet hall used for private events.

The action follows a complaint by the Save India Foundation, which alleged that large portions of Ramleela Ground near Turkman Gate had been encroached upon and were being used for commercial purposes under the guise of religious and charitable activities, according to the official order.

The complaint flagged unauthorised structures, including the large mosque/markaz structure, a banquet hall, and commercial pathology and diagnostic centres charging fees from the public.

The MCD, along with the Land and Development Office (L&DO) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), conducted a joint survey on October 16.

The survey revealed that around 2,512 square feet of road and footpath maintained by the Public Works Department had been encroached upon, while approximately 36,428 square feet of Ramleela Ground land licensed to the MCD was under unauthorised occupation, where a baraat ghar, a parking lot, and a private diagnostic centre were operating.

The matter landed at the Delhi High Court through a writ petition filed by the complainant.

On November 12, the high court directed the MCD to take appropriate action to remove the encroachments and illegal commercial activities within three months.

In compliance with the court's directions, the MCD conducted hearings on November 24 and December 16 under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (Land and Estate), Representatives of the Managing Committee, the Delhi Waqf Board, L&DO, DDA and revenue authorities were heard during the proceedings.

During the hearings, the managing committee of the mosque denied the existence of a baraat ghar and claimed that portions of the premises were being used for weddings only occasionally and that the clinic was a charitable entity, being run for the needy.

The Delhi Waqf Board cited a 1970 gazette notification to claim the land as waqf property, and sought time to furnish ownership documents.

However, after examining records and submissions, the MCD concluded that no documentary evidence had been produced to establish the transfer of ownership of the land from the Government of India or L&DO to the Delhi Waqf Board or the managing committee.

The order noted that the only valid document on record was a lease deed dated February 15, 1940, executed by L&DO for an area measuring 0.195 acre.

The DDA informed the MCD that, according to the revenue records, the land comes under government ownership and no allotment to the Delhi Waqf Board or any other body has ever been recorded.

Revenue authorities also stated that no ownership records supporting the claims of the occupants were available, the order said.

In its final order on December 22, the MCD held that any structure beyond the leased area of 0.195 acre constitutes an encroachment and must be removed.

The civic body ruled that religious or graveyard land cannot be used as a wedding venue or clinic, calling the ongoing activities a "blatant misuse of public land." PTI NSM VN VN