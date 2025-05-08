MCD, other officers to act against noise pollution in Delhi: Environment Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Thursday said in a significant step to curb noise pollution in the national capital, for the first time, the Delhi government has empowered officers from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and other key departments to take direct action against violators.

Earlier, only officials from the Revenue Department, Delhi Police, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) could act on complaints related to noise pollution, which often led to delays and unresolved cases.

With the new notification, the list of empowered officers has been expanded to include Assistant Commissioners from MCD and local bodies, all Deputy Commissioners (Revenue), Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Assistant Commissioners of Police (Control Room, Traffic, Railways and Airports), and senior environmental scientists and engineers from DPCC, Sirsa told PTI.

He said these officers can now inspect locations, issue notices, take preventive measures, and initiate prosecution against violators under the Noise Rules.

The decision is expected to decentralise enforcement and ensure quicker, more localised responses to complaints from residents, he added.

"This was a long-pending issue and Delhi deserves peace and order, not just on paper but on the ground. With this empowerment of local authorities, we are taking action where it matters right at the source," Sirsa said.

The revised notification also replaces two earlier orders issued in 2001 and 2008, thereby streamlining the structure of authority and jurisdiction under the Noise Rules, the minister said.

It was reviewed at multiple levels, including by the Law Department, DPCC, and the Office of the Chief Secretary, he added.

Reaffirming the government's commitment to environmental governance, Sirsa said, "Pollution control is a top governance priority for us. Whether it's air, noise, or water'our approach is action-driven. We are not just relying on policy; we are enabling real implementation through empowered officers." He said that the document was signed off by all key stakeholders, paving the way for immediate implementation.