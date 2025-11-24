MCD panel suggests feeding zones, ward-wise sterilisation for stray dog control

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) panel has recommended a comprehensive overhaul of the city’s approach towards stray dog management, proposing strict enforcement measures and ward-level planning in line with Supreme Court directives.

The recommendations, presented in the House by committee member and Education Committee chairperson Yogesh Verma, include decentralised enforcement powers, scientific feeding zones, and ward-level sterilisation targets, to comply with the apex court’s order while ensuring citizen safety.

The six-member committee has called for empowering Veterinary Officers and Sanitary Inspectors to issue challans against those who feed dogs outside designated points, violate municipal guidelines, or obstruct Dog Squad operations.

The move is intended to ensure swift punitive action and better compliance, Sharma told PTI.

It has also proposed a six-month ward-wise sterilisation and vaccination plan, deployment of two additional mobile vans in every zone, signing MoUs with the Animal Husbandry Department and recognised NGOs and mandating daily reporting.

The panel has also suggested tagging each dog with an ear tag or QR code to improve monitoring.

For scientific identification of feeding areas, it suggested creating designated feeding zones in parks, open spaces, and municipal land, while prohibiting feeding near schools, hospitals, markets, and high-traffic stretches.

These points would be equipped with information boards and CCTV cameras, according to the committee’s recommendations.

It further advised creating High-Risk Dog Holding Areas in each zone for aggressive or rabies-suspected dogs, which should not be released back into the same locality as per Supreme Court directions.

To strengthen infrastructure, the panel proposed doubling the capacity of municipal dog shelters and ensuring weekly inspections of medical care, sanitation, and food supply. It also recommended appointing additional veterinarians, assistants, and sanitation workers.

Another recommendation is the launch of a Stray Dog Unified Helpline with a 4-6 hour response window. RWAs, market associations, and school representatives would be part of a complaint-monitoring group.

The committee also stressed the need for civil defence training and public awareness campaigns on responsible feeding and dog-bite prevention, along with ensuring that anti-rabies vaccines remain available at primary health centres.

The suggestions also include forming ward-level stray dog monitoring committees comprising municipal officers, ward councillors, RWA representatives, veterinarians, and NGOs to oversee implementation.

On Sunday evening, a six-year-old boy was severely injured, including the loss of his right ear, after being mauled by a pitbull dog in northwest Delhi’s Prem Nagar area.

A case has been registered in the matter and the dog’s owner, Rajesh Pal, has been arrested, police said. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ