MCD passes 16,683 cr budget for 2024-25 amid pandemonium

New Delhi: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi House on Thursday passed a budget of Rs 16,683 crore for 2024-25 financial year without a vote amid accusations of corruption against the mayor.

The MCD passed the budget estimates for 2023-24 and 2024-25.

AAP councillors stood guards at Delhi mayor Shelly Oberoi's podium as she announced the budget, with their BJP and Congress counterparts surrounding it. The house could function for no more than five minutes as Oberoi read the budget above shouts of accusations and hurried out.

A total income of Rs 15,686.99 crore and expenditure of Rs 16,683.01 was approved by the House for the 2024-25 fiscal.

The budget was passed in absence of MCD Commissioner who was supposed to present the budget followed by a vote.