MCD passes resolution to restrict spa centres to commercial areas

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Friday passed a resolution to prohibit the operation of spa centres in residential areas, restricting them to commercial markets only.

This private member's resolution regarding spa centres was proposed by councillor Sandeep Kapoor.

The general body also cleared several proposals, including end-to-end paving of roads at Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar (Phase-II) to curb air and dust pollution in the area, and reclamation of land through bio-remediation and bio-mining of legacy waste at the Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla dumpsites.

Another significant approval was granted for the integrated collection and transportation of municipal solid waste and street-sweeping waste in the West Zone.

However, the proposal to install a statue of Shaheed Bhagat Singh at the Civic Centre was postponed.

The meeting, which lasted almost six hours, witnessed detailed discussions on issues ranging from civic amenities and cleanliness to ward-level concerns and public health.

Opposition councillors of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) arrived at the house wearing mosquito nets to draw attention to the rising cases of dengue, malaria and chikungunya in the capital.

Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang suggested a city-wide public awareness campaign against vector-borne diseases, while the Mayor, Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh, assured the House that MCD has intensified preventive measures, including stockpiling of medicines, fogging, and strict field inspections to check negligence.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Pravesh Wahi moved a resolution thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing GST rates, which was unanimously adopted. Wahi said the decision would directly benefit small traders, the middle class, and domestic consumers.

The mayor also announced the extension of the Suniyo Scheme till December 31, 2025.

Under the scheme, all interest and penalties on outstanding property tax dues before FY 2020–21 will be waived if taxpayers clear the principal dues for FY 2020–21 to 2024–25, along with the current year (2025–26). PTI NSM NSM MPL MPL