MCD polls: BJP picks Raja Iqbal Singh as mayoral candidate, Jai Bhagwan Yadav for deputy mayor post

NewsDrum Desk
Raja Iqbal Singh

Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh (File image)

New Delhi: Days before the MCD polls, the BJP on Monday named Sardar Raja Iqbal Singh as its candidate for the post of mayor and Jai Bhagwan Yadav for the post of deputy mayor.

The announcement was made by Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva, who said the two candidates will file their nominations at 1 pm in the presence of Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, MPs Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and senior party councillors.

Singh served as mayor during the BJP's previous term. Yadav is a senior leader from the party's municipal wing.

MCD elections for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held on April 25.

