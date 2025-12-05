New Delhi: Commissioner, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Ashwani Kumar on Friday presented the overall budget of Rs 16,530.50 crore for 2026-27, with sanitation receiving the highest allocation -- Rs 4,795.28 crore -- among major sectors.

According to the civic body, the allocation reflects its continued focus on cleanliness and waste management.

General administration has been allotted Rs 3,549.63 crore, while education received Rs 2,520.34 crore.

The budget for public health and medical relief has been pegged at Rs 1,905.60 crore, while public works and street lights has been allocated Rs 1,884.44 crore to improve road infrastructure and illumination across the capital.

The commissioner said education has been allocated around 15 per cent of the total budget, making it the second-highest allocation after sanitation, while health stands third with nearly 12 per cent.

There has been no change in existing tax rates, he added.