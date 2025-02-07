MCD primary school in Nangloi village-II wins 'Green Schools Award'

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A primary school under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in Nangloi village-II has be honoured with the 'Green Schools Award' for its outstanding efforts toward environmental protection.

The award was presented under the 'Green School Program' (GSP) 2024-25, organised at the national level by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), the corporation said in a statement.

Teachers and students of Class 5 represented the school at the award ceremony held at the India Habitat Centre here, the statement said.

Among several schools from across Delhi, MCD Boys School Nangloi Village-II was recognised for its exemplary work in environmental conservation, it added. PTI NSM NSM OZ OZ