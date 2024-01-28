MCD prohibits use of MLALAD funds for development works in unauthorised colonies, housing societies

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The MCD has issued an order prohibiting the use of MLALAD funds for carrying out development works such as providing water coolers in religious places, wire fencing and boundary walls in the residential areas.

The MLA Local Area Development (MLALAD) funds are allotted to the MLAs annually for carrying out development projects in their constituencies such as repairing of roads, parks, street furniture and making security arrangements.

In an order dated January 24, the civic body directed that no development works in unauthorised colonies and co-operative housing societies will be carried out using the MLALAD funds.

The civic body said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), as per the DMC Act, is only authorised to carry out development works on public streets and places vested under its jurisdiction.

"The aforesaid works in the order dated 10.09.2018 do not cover execution/ maintenance of services in co-operative housing societies by the MCD as these areas are not declared public streets by the MCD," the order read.

"Only DSIIDC and Irrigation and Flood Control Department are the designated nodal agencies for taking up development works in unauthorised colonies," it added.

As per the order, works such as providing water coolers in religious places, installation of concertina coil RBT fencing in localities and constricting boundary walls in residential colonies and societies shall not be allowed to be taken under the MLALAD funds.

The order said these works are included in the list of permissible works taken up by the Urban Development department, GNCTD.

The Delhi BJP condemned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led MCD's order.

"We strongly condemned the Municipal Corporation of Delhi for passing a order on the instruction of Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Mayor Shelly Oberoi prohibiting use of the MLA funds on development works in unauthorised colonies and Group Housing Societies," Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said. PTI SJJ AS AS