MCD projects first budget surplus, outlines citywide reforms

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday presented what it termed possibly its first-ever surplus budget estimates, projecting savings of nearly Rs 1,200 crore in 2026–27, driven by higher revenue mobilisation, tighter expenditure control and a series of governance and infrastructure reforms.

Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma, in the budget statement, stated that this year's budget would emphasise developing basic infrastructure, expanding health services, strengthening the city's sanitation system, improving amenities and primary education services, environmental protection, while ensuring financial discipline.

Sharma said in the speech that property tax will be collected from all eligible premises. Earlier this year, MCD announced that it had collected a record property tax of over Rs 2,700 crore till December 31, 2025.

"Special drives are planned to recover pending dues from government and private properties; it will generate an additional Rs 500 crore in 2026–27," Sharma said, adding that parking facilities in major markets, regulated advertising on public assets and reforms in tehbazari licensing (for street vendors) are also expected to add to revenues.

The chairperson further said the MCD has targeted an income of Rs 17,044 crore in 2026–27 against an estimated expenditure of approximately Rs 16,698 crore. In the revised estimates for 2025–26, income is pegged at approximately Rs 15,680 crore while expenditure is projected at Rs 16,305 crore.

After accounting for savings of about Rs 1,484 crore from 2024–25, the current year is expected to close with a balance of around Rs 858 crore, she said.

On solid waste management, the chairperson said that a 100 TPD bio-methanation plant at Ghogha has been operational since September 2025, while 300 TPD and 350 TPD plants at Okhla and Ghazipur would be commissioned by December 2026.

"A 200 TPD biogas plant at Nangli Dairy is operational, with similar plants at Goyla and Ghogha Dairies due by March 2026. Waste-to-energy capacity is being expanded at Okhla and Tehkhand, while new plants at Narela-Bawana and Ghazipur are planned by 2028. Landfill dumping is expected to be nearly eliminated," Sharma said.

Urban infrastructure and civic amenities were prominently mentioned in the speech as the chairperson said that MCD has planned accelerated road repair, expansion of electric vehicle charging stations, increased use of solar energy for streetlights, construction of multi-level parking facilities, modern public toilets, and improved drainage to prevent waterlogging.

The chairperson also announced that at least one dog shelter would be established in every zone so that stray dogs receive safe shelter, treatment and care.

As earlier reported by PTI, a budget of Rs 10 crore has been created for this purpose.

The chairperson also said that a regulated advertising system would be implemented at at least 1,500 public toilets, which is expected to generate Rs 250 crore in additional revenue. At some locations earlier, advertising rights were granted in the name of maintenance, while at others, advertisements were installed illegally, Sharma said.

Sharma stated that the councillor development fund has been increased to Rs 2 crore from the previous Rs 1.55 crore and would be released quarterly.

Social sector initiatives include air-conditioned community halls in every ward, expansion of senior citizen recreation centres, enhanced security and health services in schools, Ayushman Arogya Mandir facilities in all wards, and new maternal and child health centres.

The chairperson stated that the budget also proposes regularisation of long-serving contractual employees, timely promotions and welfare measures for staff. Provisions have been made to increase councillor development funds and discretionary assistance funds, with additional allocations for rural wards.

The MCD will also celebrate its Foundation Day annually on April 7 and introduce awards for excellence in civic services. Facilities such as free parking and a dedicated press room have been proposed for journalists, Sharma said.

According to officials, general discussions on the budget would be held by the LoP and the opposition between February 3 and 6. On February 12, the Budget estimate shall be adopted.