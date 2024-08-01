MCD pumps out water from Old Rajinder Nagar after fresh rains leave area flooded again

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The MCD on Thursday said its team worked late into the night to pump out water from Old Rajinder Nagar here after rains left it submerged once again, days after three students died in the flooded basement of a coaching centre in the area.

The water velocity in the barrel drain helped in flushing out the water as well as any remaining silt from the drainage system, a senior Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official told PTI.

Heavy rain in the national capital on Wednesday evening again left the Old Rajinder Nagar area inundated. Several videos surfaced online showing a flood-like situation on the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres.

A team of MCD officials along with sanitation workers worked till late on Wednesday night to drain the water in the area. They were able to pump out a considerable amount of water, said Deputy Commissioner of Karol Bagh Zone Abhishek Kumar Mishra.

"We left last night only after it (waterlogging) was cleared to a considerable extent and only some patches of undulating surface remained," he said.

Another official said the MCD is working on clearing the remaining waterlogged places.

"It (water) has been drained out. Moreover, the barrel drain is working properly and there is no silt as it was washed away due to the water velocity in the barrel drain," the official said.

The official also said that the work to clear encroachments on stormwater drains was still on.

On Saturday, three civil service aspirants died after the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in the Old Rajinder Nagar area was flooded after rain. PTI SJJ DIV DIV