MCD razes 45 shanties in south Delhi, residents say not given enough time to take out belongings

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) The MCD on Friday demolished around 45 shanties in southeast Delhi's Okhla as part of an anti-encroachment drive, officials said.

While some of the residents alleged that they were not given enough time to take out their belongings, the civic body said vacation notices were issued on August 27.

The demolition drive was carried out in the JJ cluster in Okhla's Phase 2 under heavy security arrangements, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said in a statement.

"The encroachment removal action was carried out with the help of police force and approximately 45 jhuggis were removed from right of way of the service lane at Okhla Industrial Phase-II," an official told PTI.

Residents alleged that they have been living here for many years and that they were not given enough time to take out their belongings.

Dheeraj, a local resident, said,"They came here with their bulldozer at around 10 am. They did not give us time to take our belongings from our homes. Around 50 shanties were razed here. We have been living in the area for past many years." Anil Kumar, another local resident, said, "Several families were living here for last 40 years. We have nowhere to go. We did not get time to arrange an alternate place where we could shift our stuff." According to police, adequate security personnel were provided to maintain law and order situations in the area during the demolition.

The MCD has been carrying out demolition drives in many parts of the city to take action against encroachments and illegal structures following court orders. PTI NIT SJJ RHL