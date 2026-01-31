MCD razes encroaching structures at Anand Vihar at high court order

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday demolished several allegedly encroaching structures in the Anand Vihar area.

The move came at a Delhi High Court order, which called for the removal of encroachments from the multi-modal transit point.

On January 22, the court ordered the removal of all encroachments at Anand Vihar transport hub, bringing to a close a long-running dispute over street vending and use of public space in one of the capital's busiest transit points.

Badal Kumar, MCD Deputy Commissioner, Shahdara South Zone, told PTI that at least 300 vendors encroaching upon public spaces were removed from the area.

"We will be keeping a vigilant eye on this area for the next few days so that it's not encroached upon again," he said.

He said that the civic body deployed three excavators, a towing truck, and at least 50 workers for the drive.

"Only 105 recognised vendors who hold provisional certificates of vending will be allowed. The court order will be implemented in a regulated manner, with mobile carts or temporary stalls at designated locations without blocking public spaces," Badal Kumar said.

According to officials, the case dates back to 2016, when the Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association approached the court seeking protection for 114 vendors operating near the Anand Vihar bus stand.

The court then granted interim relief, directing the MCD not to take coercive action against listed vendors pending a survey.

Over the years, the scope of protection was narrowed through a series of clarifications.

In 2017, the court excluded vending on major roads, service roads, footpaths and the foot-over bridge, citing air pollution concerns and public safety. Similar protection was later extended to 72 members of the National Hawkers Association, subject to the same restrictions.

By 2026, the issue had escalated, and the MCD informed the court that the Town Vending Committee (TVC) survey found only 105 vendors eligible and that they were issued provisional certificates.

Officials said that the survey revealed the emergence of permanent structures, leading to congestion, blocked pathways and violations of civic design norms at the inter-state bus terminal, which serves lakhs of passengers daily through buses, Indian Railways, and the Delhi Metro.

In its final order on January 22, 2026, the court directed the MCD to remove all unauthorised structures after an eight-day notice period ending January 30.

The court also asked the MCD to prepare a comprehensive beautification and redevelopment plan for the area and submit it by March 10 for court review. PTI VBH VN VN