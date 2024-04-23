MCD received waterlogging, fallen tree complaints after sudden weather change

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi said they received waterlogging and tree falling complaints after the city witnessed rains and a sudden change in the weather on Tuesday.

According to the civic body, its Central Control Room Headquarters received four complaints of waterlogging and one of a tree falling between 4 pm to 9 pm due to the rains.

Gusty winds with a speed of 40 to 70 kilometres per hour swept the national capital as parts of the city received light intensity rain.

Due to the sudden downpour in the evening, waterlogging was faced in Vasant Vihar, Kalkaji, Budh Vihar Colony, and Chander Vihar IP Extension, the MCD said.

One incident of the falling of the tree was reported in the Kundapura, Janakpuri area, it added.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said strong winds pose a threat to plantations, horticulture and standing crops and warned that vulnerable structures and kutcha houses may suffer partial to minor damage.

In an advisory issued before the rain began the IMD said, "Residents are urged to stay indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel. Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks." PTI SJJ NB NB