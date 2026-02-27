MCD recovers Rs 11.69 crore in property tax from Delhi hotel

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has recovered Rs 11.69 crore in outstanding property tax from a firm owning a private hotel in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar.

The civic body said the property was under liquidation proceedings and the owner had defaulted on tax payments. Following this, the civic body initiated formal action and issued a demand notice against the firm.

According to an official statement, the taxpayer subsequently opted for the corporation's property tax amnesty scheme and cleared the dues on Friday.

Under the scheme, Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana (SUNIYO), taxpayers are eligible for a complete waiver of interest and penalties for the period before the 2020-21 financial year. To avail of this benefit, owners must pay the principal amount of property tax for the current year and the preceding five financial years, spanning 2020-21 to 2024-25.

The civic body said the deadline for the scheme has been extended till February 28. The MCD urged property owners to settle their pending dues through the scheme, stating its commitment to the strict enforcement of tax regulations. PTI MSJ VBH AKY