MCD releases Rs 12.50 crore to install benches in parks in its wards

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has released Rs 12.50 crore for installing benches in parks and other places in its wards, an official statement said on Monday.

Advertisment

MCD Mayor Shelly Oberoi said on the instructions of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's parks are being made state-of-the-art. Each ward has been given Rs five lakh for installing benches.

“The MCD has released Rs 12.50 crore for installing benches in the wards. An amount of Rs 5 lakh has been given to each ward for installing benches. This amount can be used for installing benches in parks, along with installing benches in corporation schools, zonal office buildings, community halls, health centres and any other property managed by the MCD in the wards," the statement said.

This will provide a lot of convenience to the people coming for walks in the parks. Apart from this, if needed, benches can also be installed in corporation schools, zonal office buildings, community halls, health centres etc. from this fund, Oberoi said.

Advertisment

Oberoi on Monday inspected ward number 149 Malviya Nagar in south zone and reviewed civic amenities in the area.

She said there are many places in the wards where construction and demolition waste (C&D waste) is being dumped.

"Now all these places have been identified. These will be removed as soon as possible. Officials should ensure to pick up C&D waste lying in all the wards of Delhi," she said.

She stated that no negligence will be tolerated in cleaning the roads in the wards and that officials should ensure timely collection of garbage. Parks should be cleaned properly. PTI NIT NB NB NB