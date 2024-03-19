MCD removes over 60,000 posters, banners, hoardings from all 12 zones after MCC comes into force

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has removed a total of 60,587 posters, banners, hoardings and small boards from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in force for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The civic body has taken down the highest number of posters 12,143 from its Shahadara North zone, followed by 11,680 from Shahadara South zone and 4,359 from South zone.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced the dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Model Code of Conduct came into force immediately and will be in place till the results of the elections are announced.

According to zone wise consolidated report, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) removed a total of 44,550 posters, 7,117 hoardings, 4,939 banners and 3,981 small boards from across its 12 zones till Sunday.

"This is certified that all wall writing posters/papers or defacement in any other form, cutting/hoarding banners, flags etc. on government property have been removed," the report dated March 17 read.

As per the election office rules, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed with 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

The dates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced on March 16.

The MCD has 12 zones under its jurisdiction which includes Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone. PTI SJJ AS AS