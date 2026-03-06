MCD repairs 431 km road, deploys 52 sweeping machines, 600 workers for dust control, sanitation

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) To curb dust pollution and strengthen sanitation across the national capital ahead of summer, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has deployed 52 sweeping machines, water sprinklers and over 600 workers while speeding up road repairs.

Officials said 52 mechanical road sweepers are currently operating on Public Works Department roads with widths above 60 feet, covering around 1,450 km of road length.

"With the existing fleet, about 3,400 km of roads are being swept on alternate days, and the machines' operational hours have been extended by two hours to improve coverage," they said.

Nearly 600 sanitation workers have also been deployed along these corridors to remove municipal solid waste, plastic and litter from the roadsides, officials added.

The civic body has also carried out road strengthening in several parts of the capital. Between April 2025 and February 2026, roads covering about 431 km were resurfaced or strengthened, while another 1,300 km of stretches have been identified for repairs.

The corporation said during the same period, 29,449 potholes spanning about 67,664 square metres were repaired.

At least 167 water sprinklers and 28 mobile anti-smog guns have been deployed across city roads to control dust. Another 20 anti-smog guns have been installed at key facilities such as construction and demolition waste plants, landfill sites and waste-to-energy plants.

Officials said additional sanitation resources have also been deployed across all 12 municipal zones, including around 220 machines such as Hywas, loaders, tippers and JCBs, to improve waste management and overall cleanliness. PTI VBH APL