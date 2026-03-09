MCD reviews regularisation of contractual staff appointed on compassionate grounds

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi Standing Committee chairperson Satya Sharma on Monday suggested a uniform policy for the regularisation of employees working on a contractual basis on compassionate grounds, an official statement said.

Sharma also asked departments to compile details of such staff and vacant posts, including date of appointment, designation, time of service and current status, it added.

Departments were also asked to provide details of the total number of sanctioned posts and the vacancies available, especially in positions where appointment on compassionate grounds may be possible, the statement read.

Sharma suggested formulating a uniform and integrated policy for regularisation across all departments of the civic body on the lines of the Department of Environmental Management Services to ensure transparency and parity for employees, the statement read.

Sharma said a large number of MCD employees retire every month, leading to several vacant posts.

Meanwhile, new recruitment has not kept pace with the requirements, affecting the civic body's functioning, the chairperson added.

Compassionate grounds refer to employment given to a person due to extreme personal hardship, such as the death or serious illness of a family member. PTI MSJ APL