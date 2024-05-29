MCD rolls out monsoon action plan with focus on tackling waterlogging

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday unveiled its monsoon action plan for this year with a key focus on desilting of drains, identifying waterlogging hotspots and addressing rain-related incidents through its control rooms.

The civic body, in a statement, said 70 per cent work of desilting drains has been completed and the corporation has set a target to finish the remaining before June 15.

The majority of the desilting work in the city is carried out through outsourcing wherein hired agencies use excavators (JCB) and manual labour for taking out the silt which is then dumped at secured landfill (SLF) sites. The floating material in the drains is also taken care by manual labourers, the statement said.

Control rooms at headquarter level as well as in all 12 zones of the MCD become operational during the monsoon, it added.

All the zonal heads including DCs have been briefed and sensitised to remain alert during rains and take prompt action regarding deployment of manpower and resources, the MCD said.

Teams have also been formed at ward levels for implementing the monsoon action plan.

The corporation added that a detailed duty roster will be prepared by all zones and required staff will be deployed, with sufficient manpower and machinery to attend the complaints.

"The MCD has been working on war-footing to meet the target of cleaning all the drains under its jurisdiction before the onset of monsoon. Comprehensive efforts are underway to prevent waterlogging in all areas under the civic body's jurisdiction," the statement said.

The MCD said it has a total of 72 permanent pump stations and 465 temporary pump stations which are used to drain out water from areas where waterlogging occur due to rains.

Teams will be formulated in every ward with sufficient pumps to address waterlogging in their areas, it added. PTI SJJ RPA