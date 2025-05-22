MCD rolls out property tax amnesty scheme; announces removal of garbage collection charges

New Delhi, May 21 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Wednesday announced the rollout of a one-time property tax amnesty scheme for the financial year 2025-26.

During a House meeting, a discussion on vector-borne diseases was also taken up for the first time in the last 2.5 years. The civic body said it has ramped up measures to prevent outbreaks of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya.

Under the 'Sumpattikar Niptaan Yojana' (SUNIYO), people will be able to pay the principal amount of property tax of the current year (2025-26) and the previous five years (2020-21 onwards) in one go and all their previous dues (before 2020-21), including interest and penalty will stand waived off, the municipal corporation said.

The MCD also noted that a similar one-time measure launched in 2022-23, the SAMRIDDHI scheme, also allowed full waiver of old arrears if the taxpayer paid recent dues i.e. dues of five years for residential and six years for non-residential properties.

The SUNIYO scheme will apply to all types of properties falling under the jurisdiction of the MCD.

In his first General House meeting after taking over as Delhi Mayor, Raja Iqbal Singh on Wednesday also announced, through a private member resolution, the removal of "user charges" linked to garbage collection from the property tax.

The introduction of the user charge, which is currently being levied along with annual property tax, has been opposed by both opposition AAP, the ruling BJP and residents' groups.

However, the House proceedings were disrupted when AAP councillors questioned the mayor for not declaring a Leader of the House (LoH).

Former AAP mayor Mahesh Kumar and Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang of AAP also raised slogans in the House.

In response, Singh, who was elected Mayor last month, announced BJP's Satya Sharma as the new Leader of the House.

Previously, under the AAP-led MCD, Mukesh Goel was the LoH. Goel has since quit the AAP and is among the 16 councillors of the opposition party who announced the formation of Indraprastha Vikas Party (IVP), citing alleged neglect and non-performance within the civic body.

Meanwhile, during the discussion on dengue, it was stated that with the monsoon approaching, the civic body has ramped up its measures to prevent outbreaks of dengue, malaria, and chikungunya, and waterborne diseases across the national capital.

In a written response to a question raised by councillor Yogesh Verma during the ordinary May meeting of the MCD, the civic body outlined a multi-pronged action plan being implemented through its concerned departments.

As part of its preventive strategy, the MCD has carried out fogging and spraying operations in 3,19,137 households, focusing on sensitive and high-risk areas, it said.

A significant stockpile of insecticides and chemicals, including 40,028 kg of Temephos granules, 8,496 kg of Alphacypermethrin, and 14,158 litres of mosquito larvicidal oil (MLO), has been maintained to support the operations.

Additionally, 13,000 bottles of 100 ml liquid chlorine are currently available, with 69,000 more bottles to be procured soon.

To bolster community awareness, an intensified IEC (information, education and communication) campaign is underway using leaflets, banners, bulk SMS, radio broadcasts, and free hoardings.

Water quality samples are also being regularly taken in sensitive locations, while oral rehydration salts (ORS) and chlorine are being distributed in vulnerable areas.

Field staff are actively visiting homes to educate residents about the importance of not allowing clean water to accumulate in coolers, pots, and overhead tanks, which can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes, the civic body said.

The MCD is also working with residents' welfare associations (RWAs) to promote safe water storage practices.

In terms of medical preparedness, Hindu Rao Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital, and Kasturba Hospital have been declared sentinel surveillance hospitals. Beds have been reserved for dengue, malaria, and chikungunya cases, with provisions to increase capacity if needed. These facilities are provided with essential medicines, IV fluids, ORS, and platelets, and have 24x7 access to diagnostic and treatment services.

The MCD has also begun setting up fever clinics in its dispensaries and hospitals to ensure early diagnosis and treatment. A dedicated workforce is engaged in anti-larval operations, indoor residual spraying, and disease surveillance.

The civic body has flagged Civil Lines, Urban Sadar, Pahar Ganj, and Shahdara (North) as high-risk zones for the spread of vector-borne and waterborne illnesses, and is maintaining heightened vigilance in these areas. PTI NSM KVK KVK