MCD ropes in businesses to woo voters with discounts

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) In a bid to encourage voters, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has roped in businesses, including hotels and eateries, who are offering discounts to those who will cast their ballots in the Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

Delhi will go to the polls in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25. Restaurants across the city affiliated with the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) will give a 20 per cent discount to customers dining in after casting their votes, a statement released by the Delhi civic body said on Tuesday.

The beneficiaries can avail this discount upon presenting their voter ID and their inked finger, it added.

The statement said that various eateries and hotels in different zones of the city -- West, Keshavpuram, Najafgarh, City SP and Karol Bagh -- will also offer discounts to those participating in the elections.

Advertisment

The Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal has also extended a 10 per cent discount to shoppers displaying the indelible ink mark on their finger at establishments registered with the mandal. Shoppers can avail this one-time offer on May 27, according to the statement.

Similarly, the Vyapar Mandal C-4-E Janakpuri Market will offer a 5 per cent discount to shoppers with the voting mark on their fingers, the statement said.

The establishments in the West zone have decided to give discounts varying from 10 per cent to 20 per cent to patrons who exercise their right to vote in the elections.

Advertisment

The Select City Walk Mall in Saket has also asked various establishments in the mall to offer discounts to eligible voters.

The establishments in the Keshavpuram zone will offer a 20 to 30 per cent discount to voters who cast their ballots, the statement stated.

The Radisson Blu Hotel in Dwarka area of Najafgarh Zone has announced discounts of 50 per cent on lunch buffets and 30 per cent on dinner buffets for those exercising their right to vote on May 25, it added. PTI SJJ BHJ