MCD sanitation workers who have completed 10 years of service must be regularised: Par panel

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has said that sanitation workers of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) who have completed 10 years of service must be regularised.

In its report tabled in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes said that many sanitation workers are being denied the benefit of regularisation due to breaks in service despite putting in 10 or more years of regular services in the MCD.

The committee's report on the subject of "Implementation of reservation policy in the Ministries/Departments of Government of India with specific reference to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)" was also presented to the Lok Sabha on Friday.

The parliamentary panel said that the MCD should enforce maintenance of the complaint register in the SC/ST Cell.

"It is pertinent to point out that proper documentation regarding the complaints/grievances of SC/ST employees in the form of complaint register is a legit proof of predicaments faced by SC/ST employees.

"It is also felt that at times without proper record of such complaints, they are likely to be overlooked by the officials of SC/ST Cell," it stated.

The committee is of the considered opinion that scrupulous maintenance of the complaint register would pave the way for meticulous disposal of issues faced by SC/ST employees in a time-bound manner, according to the report.

The panel said that it has taken cognisance of the fact that many safai karamcharis are being denied the benefit of regularisation due to breaks in service despite putting in 10 or more years of regular services in MCD.

"The committee, therefore strongly reiterate that as per Supreme Court order at the first instance, all the daily wager/outsourced safai karamcharis who have completed 10 years of service with or without break in service must be regularised," it stated.

The committee noted that 205 general duty medical officers Group "A" posts have been filled which include 20 SC and eight ST posts.

The committee said it was hopeful that the MCD would show similar promptness while filling up the remaining vacant posts in a time-bound manner. PTI BUN IJT IJT