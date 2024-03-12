MCD seals eight properties in Shahdara south zone for evading property tax

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Tuesday sealed eight properties in Shahdara south zone in an action against property tax defaulters.

The owners of the sealed properties were evading a total tax of Rs 1.36 crore, the civic body said.

The corporation's Assessment and Collection department sealed four properties each in Gandhi Nagar and Lalita Park.

"The MCD will take strict action against defaulters of property tax in various wards. To avoid such action, property taxpayers are advised to pay their outstanding property tax by March 31, 2024, the civic body said in a statement.

The MCD department will further seal about 26 properties identified in various wards of Shahdara South zone in the coming week, it added. PTI SJJ AS AS