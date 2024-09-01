MCD seals four jeans dyeing factories in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Sunday sealed four jeans dyeing factories southwest Delhi, an official statement said.

The action was taken after the Deputy Commissioner of Najafgarh Zone, Badal Kumar received a complaint from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) against the factories, it added.

"In Galibpur (Rawata Village), Najafgarh Zone, the MCD carried out a sealing drive on Sunday. During the drive, four jeans dyeing factories were sealed," the statement said.

"The joint sealing program took place in the presence of the Police, DPCC and MCD officials," it added.

The civic body mentioned more sealing drives are planned in the area against such establishments in the coming weeks.

"Massive action will be taken against such dyeing units and they will be sealed by the MCD in the Najafgarh Zone," the statement read.