MCD showcases sanitation, civic reforms at Municipalika 2026 in New Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is showcasing its initiatives in solid waste management and sanitation at Municipalika 2026, currently ongoing at Bharat Mandapam, an official statement read.

According to officials, the three-day international exhibition and conference was inaugurated on Wednesday by Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, who also visited the MCD pavilion.

The Union minister reviewed MCD’s work on scientific waste management, remediation of legacy dumpsites, strengthening sanitation infrastructure and the use of technology to improve civic services, officials said.

The MCD stall is highlighting reforms undertaken by the corporation, including steps to improve solid waste management, digitisation of municipal services, urban infrastructure upgrades and citizen-focused measures aimed at greater transparency and efficiency, officials said.

During the conference, an MCD representative delivered a technical session on urban planning and reforms, outlining the corporation's approach to integrated urban planning, the circular economy and ease of doing business.