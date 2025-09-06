MCD staff responsible for vector-borne disease control to work on weekends this month

New Delhi, Sept 6 (PTI) With the continuous rainfall leading to breeding of mosquitoes, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has directed that the staff responsible for the control of vector-borne diseases will work on weekends till the end of September.

According to an official order, Saturdays and Sundays will be treated as working days for all employees engaged in vector-borne disease control, for the period from September 6 to 31.

This includes district health officers, epidemiologists, entomologists and assistant medical officers.

The decision was taken considering the heavy and continuous rains this year; the surge in dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases; and the trend of mosquito breeding reported across the city, the order said.

It added that the move was also in view of the experience of previous years, when such diseases spiked during monsoon.

The employees have been assured compensatory leave after November 1 for the additional workdays. "The staff working on Saturdays and Sundays would be entitled to an equivalent number of compensatory leaves," the order stated. PTI NSM RUK RUK