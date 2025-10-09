MCD Standing Committee discusses civic issues, voices support to domestic breeding checker staff's demands

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The Standing Committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) met on Thursday to address several key issues concerning civic amenities, sanitation, education and public safety.

Officials were given firm directions to ensure accountability and effective implementation of measures benefitting citizens.

At the meeting, Chairperson Satya Sharma assured the protesting DBC (Domestic Breeding Checker) staff of the civic body's support regarding their pending demands. She acknowledged their crucial role in controlling vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue and chikungunya, and said, "We want them to work without any dissatisfaction. A positive approach has been adopted toward their demands and a concrete solution will come out soon." The committee also reviewed preparations ahead of Diwali. The issues discussed included the installation of streetlights in dark areas, ensuring public safety and proper upkeep of idols and decorative installations outside temples or at public spaces.

The committee further highlighted that the MCD's responsibilities extend beyond waste management, including ensuring basic civic amenities, cleanliness and a safe environment for Delhi residents.

Councillors presented suggestions and engaged in detailed discussions, which resulted in several recommendations aimed at improving public welfare.

Officials have been directed to implement these measures with full responsibility, ensuring that the decisions translate into tangible benefits for the people of Delhi.

The standing committee also approved a proposal to spend Rs 13 crore on the sterilisation and immunisation of stray dogs. PTI NSM ARB RC